Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 753,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 747,505 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

