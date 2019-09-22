Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,393 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1,321.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 804.4% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,259. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

