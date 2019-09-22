Planning Solutions Group LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Planning Solutions Group LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after buying an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,633,000 after purchasing an additional 995,203 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,442 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.23.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.16. 6,024,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

