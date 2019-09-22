Planning Solutions Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Planning Solutions Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Planning Solutions Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planning Solutions Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

