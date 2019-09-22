Planning Solutions Group LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Planning Solutions Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. 12,813,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. The stock has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

