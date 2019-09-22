Planning Solutions Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Planning Solutions Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 30,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Boeing by 760.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.39. 5,889,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.41. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

