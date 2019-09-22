Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0010 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a market cap of $5.24 million and $323,504.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00203003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.01184621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

