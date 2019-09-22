PiplCoin (PIPL) Reaches Market Cap of $217,833.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $217,833.00 and $40,103.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

