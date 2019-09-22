Pigeoncoin Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $31,848.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018769 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,532,915,625 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

