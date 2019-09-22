Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Planning Solutions Group LLC

Planning Solutions Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 113.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 139,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,065 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

PM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,407,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

