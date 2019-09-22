Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after buying an additional 868,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after buying an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,953,000 after buying an additional 606,700 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,533,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

