PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Up 5.3%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.23, approximately 899,153 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 424,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,000 over the last three months. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PetIQ by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

