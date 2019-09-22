PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares $0.07 Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PermRock Royalty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PRT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 29,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.84.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.