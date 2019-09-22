Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%.

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PERI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. 278,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

