PeepCoin (PCN) Reaches Market Cap of $148,005.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,005.00 and $159.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002154 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 105,151,895,963 coins and its circulating supply is 65,951,895,963 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

