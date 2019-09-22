Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSX. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.55 ($20.55).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,613.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,641.09. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Also, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total value of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $91,418,900 over the last three months.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

