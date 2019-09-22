Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

RKH opened at GBX 20.35 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.95. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.52). The firm has a market cap of $93.15 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.