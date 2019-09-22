Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,199,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

