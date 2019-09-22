ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $824,108.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00026130 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 149.2% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $824,108.00 and $654.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00722947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011826 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.