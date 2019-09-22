Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:PAF opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.51. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 7.53 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

