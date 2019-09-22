Pacific Center for Financial Services Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 528.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 165,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,422. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

