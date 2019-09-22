Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 217.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after buying an additional 10,302,503 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after buying an additional 1,111,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after buying an additional 970,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after buying an additional 1,047,033 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 13,773,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

