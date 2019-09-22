Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New $30,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 976.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

BXMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. 1,671,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,240 shares of company stock valued at $114,739. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

