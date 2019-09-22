Pacific Center for Financial Services Acquires 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $5,196,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,620,872 shares of company stock valued at $486,967,799. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

