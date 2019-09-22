Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Oracle worth $606,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,258,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.49.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,285,143 shares of company stock valued at $69,358,709. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,516,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

