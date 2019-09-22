Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.95. Opera shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,086,320 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRA. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Opera alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opera Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth about $10,889,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Opera by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.