ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

OKE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. 3,108,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $32,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

