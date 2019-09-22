OneLedger Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, UEX and CoinEx. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $312,148.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.59 or 0.05253208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027252 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,986,778 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex, Hotbit, UEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

