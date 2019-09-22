OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 15.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 464,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,518. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.