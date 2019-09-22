OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,260.11.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $27.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,794.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,801.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,843.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $901.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

