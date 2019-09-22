OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $638,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,802. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

