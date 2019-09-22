OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,104 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 132,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,656. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

