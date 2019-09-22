OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. CSX comprises about 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,011. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

