OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,519 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,140. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

