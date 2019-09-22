OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after buying an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after buying an additional 1,736,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after buying an additional 1,675,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,268,000 after buying an additional 1,034,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,743,000 after buying an additional 894,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $114.22. 3,912,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.22. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $133,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,118 shares of company stock valued at $18,372,324. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

