OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Metlife accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Metlife by 4.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Metlife by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 2.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 7,442,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

