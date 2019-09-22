Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 197,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,402.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $848,631.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,732.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $1,746,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

