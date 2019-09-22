Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $270,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,468,000 after acquiring an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after purchasing an additional 277,227 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after purchasing an additional 262,083 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,700 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,686,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,332,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $103,547.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,152 shares of company stock worth $1,147,376 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 1,221,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.