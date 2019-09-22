Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,090,000 after buying an additional 1,039,713 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,580,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,880,000 after buying an additional 378,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.95. 10,133,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,308,195. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

