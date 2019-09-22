Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,148 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,055,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,084. The stock has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

