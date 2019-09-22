NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,853 shares of company stock valued at $21,215,994. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $226.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.