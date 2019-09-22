New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEWR. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.81.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $241,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,819.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $367,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,788. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in New Relic by 7,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after buying an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,361,000 after buying an additional 368,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Relic by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,177,000 after buying an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,621,000 after buying an additional 267,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

