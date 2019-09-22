NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will post sales of $89.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.02 million and the lowest is $89.10 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $81.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $345.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $355.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $374.54 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 804,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,550. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

