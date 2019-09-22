Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,378. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

