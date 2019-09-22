Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 760,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,663. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $314.14 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.92.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.