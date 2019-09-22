Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.43 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,792,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 510,933 shares of company stock worth $13,060,882. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

