Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.43 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,792,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.
Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.
In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 510,933 shares of company stock worth $13,060,882. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
