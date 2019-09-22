Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 20,093 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,093 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. 5,714,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.