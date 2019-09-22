Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 725,997 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 344.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 407,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $16,601,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 662,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 293,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,415. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.74.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

In related news, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 181,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $8,175,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,601 shares of company stock worth $13,030,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

