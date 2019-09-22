Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to announce $188.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. Navigant Consulting reported sales of $171.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year sales of $750.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.32 million to $751.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $796.10 million, with estimates ranging from $791.29 million to $800.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 11.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCI shares. Sidoti lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,359,000 after acquiring an additional 449,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,355,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 203,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 975,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,743 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 352,860 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,375. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Navigant Consulting has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

