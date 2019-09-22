Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.76 Million

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to announce $188.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. Navigant Consulting reported sales of $171.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year sales of $750.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.32 million to $751.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $796.10 million, with estimates ranging from $791.29 million to $800.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 11.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCI shares. Sidoti lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,359,000 after acquiring an additional 449,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,355,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 203,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 975,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,743 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 352,860 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,375. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Navigant Consulting has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigant Consulting (NCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.