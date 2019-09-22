Naviaddress (NAVI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $89,640.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.01 or 0.05327548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

